5,221 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Announces Dividend

Shares of IP opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

