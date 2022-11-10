6,111 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

