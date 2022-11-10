6,294 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after acquiring an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 35.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 812,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axos Financial Price Performance
Shares of AX stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $62.44.
Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.
About Axos Financial
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
