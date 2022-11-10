72,800 Shares in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.30% of Newtek Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $411,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

NEWT stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Newtek Business Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 114.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.