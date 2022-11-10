9,538 Shares in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth $1,221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 79,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 201,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $40.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

