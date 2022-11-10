9,911 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,845 shares of company stock worth $2,090,774 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

