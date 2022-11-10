abrdn plc Has $409,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp raised its position in Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 937,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

