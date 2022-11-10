Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.0 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

