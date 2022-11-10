Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $325.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $280.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $245.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.