Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Airbnb by 224.9% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 56.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Airbnb by 132.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ABNB opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

