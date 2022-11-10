Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $718,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $11,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $1,987,565. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $300.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $311.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.