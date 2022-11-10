AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AMCX opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMC Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.