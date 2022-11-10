AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.
AMC Networks Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of AMCX opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
