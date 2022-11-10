Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Ameren stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

