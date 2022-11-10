American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

