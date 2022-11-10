Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 310,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.