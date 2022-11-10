Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

