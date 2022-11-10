Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $188.58 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $1,398,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

