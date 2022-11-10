Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.56.

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ashland by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 97,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

