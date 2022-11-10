Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

