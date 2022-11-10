Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $6.30

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.50 to $6.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

