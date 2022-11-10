Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 4,103 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 156,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

