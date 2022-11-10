Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 238 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $211.96 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,714 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.