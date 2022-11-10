Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 999 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

