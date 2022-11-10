Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

