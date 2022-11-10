Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,765 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

