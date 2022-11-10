Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $613,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,345 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CFG opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.