Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $680,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

