Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

EPOL stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

