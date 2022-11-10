Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $794,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 8.3 %

Chewy stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -228.48 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

