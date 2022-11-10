Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $816,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

NYSE ED opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

