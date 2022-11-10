Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 266.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $113.15 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at DexCom

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.