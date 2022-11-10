Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of XPO opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.