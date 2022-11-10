Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.