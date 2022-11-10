Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 520,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after buying an additional 34,618 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,119 shares of company stock valued at $774,355 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

