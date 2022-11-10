Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $401,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 62.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $159.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.58.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

