Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $464,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 5.9 %

AA stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.