Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $633,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

