Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,508 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 677,268 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 8.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.