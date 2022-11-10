Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

