Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

