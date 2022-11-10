Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 2,850 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 329,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

PLTR opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.