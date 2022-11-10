Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,402 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 337.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 59.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $126.26 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

