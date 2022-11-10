Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 80,562 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth $19,709,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

