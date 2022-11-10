Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 136 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $218.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

