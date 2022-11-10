Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,059 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,532,000 after buying an additional 452,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

