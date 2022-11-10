Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,298 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

