Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in JD.com by 948.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 628,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,903 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

