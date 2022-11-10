Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has 21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

