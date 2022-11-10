Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to Outperform at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

