Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.7% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.